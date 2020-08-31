More rain needed for Ohio

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry conditions continued despite increased precipitation, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Approximately 70 percent of the state was abnormally dry or worse early in the week, according to the most recent Drought Monitor. Precipitation increased this week, mostly towards the end of the week, causing topsoil moisture to increase from 40 percent adequate or surplus last week to 47 percent adequate or surplus this week. Average temperatures for the week were 4.5 degrees above historical normals and the entire state averaged approximately 1.4 inches of precipitation. There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 30.

Farmers tiled fields, baled hay, and applied manure throughout the week. Soybeans setting pods was at 97 percent, ahead of the five-year average by 4 percentage points. Corn dough was 8 percentage points ahead of the five-year average at 91 percent. Alfalfa hay third cutting was at 86 percent, ahead of the five-year average by 7 percentage points. Other hay second cutting was at 92 percent and other hay third cutting was at 64 percent. Forty-five percent of corn was considered good or excellent compared to a five-year average of 53 percent and 33 percent of pasture and range was considered good or excellent.

For the rest of this week’s report, click here.