Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 31, 2020

One threat of rain in the next 7 days, 2 threats in the next 10. The first threat is minor, the second threat is more formidable. The map below shows rain totals for the next 7 days.

We are sunny, dry and pleasant today and tomorrow over most of the state. Today we may see some scattered to lingering showers near the Ohio River, with the biggest threat this morning in the far southern tip of the state. But, generally the rest of us are dry today, and all of us are dry tomorrow. Evaporation rates will be strong, but should stay under .25″ of moisture per day.

Clouds are here at midweek and scattered showers arrive in NW OH by midday. The scattered precipitation spreads across the rest of the state through the afternoon and evening, but will be done well before sunrise on Thursday. All told, rain totals will be minor…from a few hundredths to half an inch, but coverage may push toward 80%. Not a lot of moisture, but at least a chance.

Back to dry weather for the finish of the week and we will see temps climb. We are pleasant for Thursday and Friday, but start to warm up for the labor day weekend. Temps will be above normal Saturday and Sunday, with sunshine continuing to dominate.

Our 2nd chance of rain in the 10 day period shows up early next week . Showers move in for Labor Day Monday, concentrating on the afternoon and evening hours, and then after a slight pause, we see an encore performance later Tuesday into Wednesday. Combined rains from the event can be from .25″-1″ with coverage again at 80%. That will be a good shot of moisture, if the system can hold together.