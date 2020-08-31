Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 170 | Jr Fairs, tomatoes, but no Christmas Trees

Dusty, Matt, Dale and Kolt ring in the last day of August together this morning for the Ohio Ag Net Podcast! Dale has interviews from the Hartford independent Fair that goes along with the series that he, Kolt, and Dusty have created about county fairs this summer dealing with COVID challenges. Matt also has an interview with Andy Stickel from Wood County about his tomato crop this year.
