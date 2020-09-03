2020 Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting to combine virtual, local in-person options

Share Facebook

Due to orders from the Ohio Department of Health limiting indoor gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting is going remote this year.

The new format will enable many Ohio Farm Bureau delegates to join together in small groups throughout Ohio and connect with other delegates around the state through a virtual platform as they vote on policies and leadership.

This year’s remote experience also will recognize the organization’s exciting accomplishments and will give even more Farm Bureau members an opportunity to take part in the programs.

“We know for so many of our members, the annual meeting is much more than just a meeting. It’s a celebration of our organization,” said Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau executive vice president. “This year will be much different than our delegates and members have enjoyed over the past century, but like many things happening this year, we had to adapt to today’s challenges.”

The major components of the annual meeting, the delegate and business sessions, will take place Dec. 11, with the organization focusing on presentations of awards and recognitions online earlier in the week.

“While the delegate and business sessions will be done remotely through secured systems, we will work hard to have full engagement with everyone involved through this crucial democratic process for our organization,” said Frank Burkett, Ohio Farm Bureau president. “Even though this approach is not meant to be the new normal, Ohio Farm Bureau looks forward to a successful 2020 annual meeting and our membership will be stronger on the other side of these adverse times.”

This first-of-its-kind annual meeting is free to attend and allows members to get involved as much as they choose from the comfort of their home, physically together with other delegates from their county, or while they are working on the farm.

Look for updates about the 2020 Ohio Farm Bureau annual meeting at ofbf.org and via Ohio Farm Bureau’s publications and social media.