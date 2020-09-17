91 Year old Bob Stump is still farming and running the combine this fall.

When I heard soybeans were being harvested in Darke County I made a few phone calls and got ahold of Bobby Stump. He said he wasn’t running yet but that is dad was. It was through that conversation I learned Bob Stump is 91 years old and is still actively farming. My guess is it would be hard to find an older active farmer across the country. Bob talks about his dad planting corn with horses and the progress of where we are today. He also has an interesting observation of the most important innovation in agriculture in his 70 plus years of farming.
