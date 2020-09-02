Isons name Excellence in Ag winners

Share Facebook

Drs. Josh and Sarah Ison of Clermont County have been named winners of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s 2020 Excellence in Agriculture Award. The award recognizes successful young agricultural professionals who are actively contributing and growing through their involvement with Farm Bureau and agriculture.

The Isons will receive a John Deere Gator courtesy of Farm Credit Mid-America, a $1,000 cash prize sponsored by Nationwide and a $1,000 cash prize courtesy of Ohio Farm Bureau. Josh is the director of sales and tech services for a U.S.-based biotechnology company. Sarah is an animal scientist, food safety consultant and university instructor. The Isons own and operate a direct-to-consumer and retail sales meat business, Flourish & Roam, focusing on raising high-quality Angus beef that is direct-marketed to consumers, restaurants and retailers.

To support the grassroots policies of Farm Bureau, the Isons each have participated in multiple visits with local, state and national legislators. Sarah is an aspiring influencer on social media platforms, sharing positive messages about agriculture. By participating in the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Partners in Advocacy Leadership (PAL) program and Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Leadership Institute, she is better equipped to understand public perceptions of agriculture and she wants to continue to effectively clarify those messages. Josh’s involvement in AgriPOWER has opened his eyes to the impact that lobbying and advocacy can have as he continues to become more involved with the organization.

Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals are 18 to 35, single or married, who farm or work in related industries and are interested in improving the business of agriculture, learning new ideas and developing leadership skills.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. To learn more about Ohio Farm Bureau and its Young Ag Professionals program, visit experienceyap.com.