Cover crop driving tour

Those interested can drive themselves to three different fields to view cover crops planted in August. The farmers will be on hand to answer questions and discuss their challenges and opportunities in using cover crops. Refreshments will be served at each location. There is no cost to attend. Total drive time is just under 30 minutes and farms can be visited in any order.

The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. The field locations are:

• Hosted by Jack Sommers: Hoffman Farm, Hammond Rd, Cable near Mingo

• Hosted by Tom Smith: 2684 Mt. Tabor Rd., West Liberty

• Hosted by Tim Lyden: near 5745 St Rt 47 E Bellefontaine.

Contact Amanda Douridas at Douridas.9@osu.edu or 937-484-1526 for more information. This event was paid for by a grant from the National Wildlife Federation.