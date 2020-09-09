Ask the expert sessions to be held live during 2020 Farm Science Review

By David Marrison, Jeff Workman and Chris Bruynis, Ohio State University Extension

For the first time in its nearly 60 year history, Ohio State’s Farm Science Review scheduled for September 22 -24 will not be held in-person. Instead, a virtual show will be held and the Review will come to you on your laptop or smartphone this year, and for free. You can watch live streamed talks and recorded videos featuring the latest farm equipment and research to pique your curiosity.

Virtual visitors can find out about the show’s offerings by going to fsr.osu.edu and clicking on an image of the show’s site. Within that image, people can click on the various icons to find the schedules for talks and demos they’re most interested in, such as field demonstrations or “Ask the Expert” talks.

Among the livestreamed talks will be Ask the Expert presentations. Viewers will enter the talks through a Zoom meeting link and be able to post their questions in chat boxes. If you miss any, you can check back after the talks to watch the recordings.

The 20-minute “Ask the Expert” presentations at Farm Science Review are one segment of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and the College of Veterinary Medicine comprehensive Extension Education efforts during the three days of the Farm Science Review. Our experts will share science-based recommendations and solutions to the issues people are facing regarding weather impacts, tariffs, veterinarian medicine, and low commodity prices.

Topics for talks at FSR this year include the risks of transmitting COVID-19 to your animals, the prospects of U.S. agricultural exports abroad, increasing profits from small grains by planting double crops, climate trends, managing cash flow on the farm, farm stress, and rental rates on agricultural land.

To access all prerecorded and livestreamed talks at Farm Science Review, sign up at fsr.osu.edu. A full 2020 Ask the Expert schedule is available at cpb-us-w2.wpmucdn.com/u.osu.edu/dist/9/29991/files/2020/09/2020-FSR-Ask-the-Expert-full-schedule.pdf.

A complete list of the Ask the Expert Session are as follows:

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The Talk on Friday Avenue

Value Chains in Food and Agriculture

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Keeping Backyard Poultry Healthy

Tim McDermott DVM

10:40-11:00 a.m.

Crop Inputs & Margins: Challenges for this Year and Next

Barry Ward

11:00-11:20 a.m.

Farm Stress-Finding the Sunshine in the Storm

Sarah Noggle

11:20-11:40 a.m.

COVID-19: What are the risks to my animals and to myself?

Scott Kenney

11:40-12:00 p.m.

Weather is Always on my Mind

Aaron Wilson

12:00-12:20 p.m.

How to Get $4 Corn

Ben Brown

12:20-12:40 p.m.

Farm neighbor laws: Can we all just get along?

Peggy Hall

12:40-1:00 p.m.

Prospects for US Exports: Pandemic vs. the Phase 1 Agreement with China

Ian Sheldon

1:00-1:20 p.m.

Increasing Small Grains Profitability with Double Crops

Eric Richer

1:20-1:40 p.m.

Making Sense of the Modeling of Infectious Diseases

Rebecca Garabed VMD

1:40-2:00 p.m.

Ohio Cropland Values & Cash Rents: Is Change Coming?

Barry Ward

2:00-2:20 p.m.

Farm CFO: Doing More Than a Tax Return

Bruce Clevenger

2:20-2:40 p.m.

COVID-19: Impacts on Workers and the Food Supply or Where’s the beef? How COVID-19 is altering animal agriculture

Gustavo Schuenemann

DVM 2:40-3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Weather is Always on my Mind

Aaron Wilson

10:00-10:20 a.m.

Farming through COVID

Chris Zoller & Dee Jepsen

10:20-10:40 a.m.

Fly Control Issues–Don’t Get Pinkeye!

Jeff Lakritz DVM

10:40-11:00 a.m.

Working Capital-More money going out than coming in, what do I do?

Dianne Shoemaker

11:00-11:20 a.m.

Water Quality and Nutrient Management-Can we make more money and avoid regulation?

Greg LaBarge

11:20-11:40 a.m.

Farm Stress-Finding the Sunshine in the Storm

Sarah Noggle

11:40-12:00 p.m.

Crop Inputs & Margins: Challenges for this Year and Next

Barry Ward

12:00-12:20 p.m.

The Happy ½ Hour on the Economics of Malting Barley in Ohio

Mike Estadt

12:20-12:40 p.m.

Keeping Backyard Poultry Healthy

Tim McDermott DVM

12:40-1:00 p.m.

How to Get $4 Corn

Ben Brown

1:00-1:20 p.m.

COVID-19: What are the risks to my animals and to myself?

Scott Kenney

1:20-1:40 p.m.

Micro Business Data Management

Sid Dasgupta

1:40-2:00 p.m.

Farm neighbor laws: Can we all just get along?

Peggy Hall

2:00-2:20 p.m.

Economics of Parasite Control and Drug Resistance

Antoinette Marsh DVM

2:20-2:40 p.m.

Are you ready for the hearse to arrive?

David Marrison

2:40-3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 24, 2020

Keeping Horses Healthy: The old gray mare, she ain’t what she used to be

Eric Schroeder DVM

10:00-10:20 a.m.

Making Sense of the Modeling of Infectious Diseases

Rebecca Garabed VMD

10:20-10:40 a.m.

Increasing Small Grains Profitability with Double Crops

Eric Richer

10:40-11:00 a.m.

COVID-19: Impacts on Workers and the Food Supply or Where’s the beef? How COVID-19 is altering animal agriculture

Gustavo Schuenemann, DVM

11:00-11:20 a.m.

Are you ready for the hearse to arrive?

David Marrison

11:20-11:40 a.m.

Working Capital-More money going out than coming in, what do I do?

Dianne Shoemaker

11:40-12:00 p.m.

How to Get $4 Corn

Ben Brown

12:00-12:20 p.m.

Ohio Cropland Values & Cash Rents: Is Change Coming?

Barry Ward

12:20-12:40 p.m.

Weather is Always on my Mind

Aaron Wilson

12:40-1:00 p.m.

Farm neighbor laws: Can we all just get along?

Peggy Hall

1:00-1:20 p.m.

COVID-19: What are the risks to my animals and to myself?

Scott Kenney

1:20-1:40 p.m.

Hay ewe, No hay-No way?

Alejandro Relling

1:40-2:00 p.m. For more information about the Ask the Expert Sessions, contact David Marrison, OSU Extension Educator at marrison.2@osu.edu