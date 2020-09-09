Ask the expert sessions to be held live during 2020 Farm Science Review

By David Marrison, Jeff Workman and Chris Bruynis, Ohio State University Extension
For the first time in its nearly 60 year history, Ohio State’s Farm Science Review scheduled for September 22 -24 will not be held in-person. Instead, a virtual show will be held and the Review will come to you on your laptop or smartphone this year, and for free. You can watch live streamed talks and recorded videos featuring the latest farm equipment and research to pique your curiosity.
Virtual visitors can find out about the show’s offerings by going to fsr.osu.edu and clicking on an image of the show’s site. Within that image, people can click on the various icons to find the schedules for talks and demos they’re most interested in, such as field demonstrations or “Ask the Expert” talks.
Among the livestreamed talks will be Ask the Expert presentations. Viewers will enter the talks through a Zoom meeting link and be able to post their questions in chat boxes. If you miss any, you can check back after the talks to watch the recordings.
The 20-minute “Ask the Expert” presentations at Farm Science Review are one segment of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and the College of Veterinary Medicine comprehensive Extension Education efforts during the three days of the Farm Science Review. Our experts will share science-based recommendations and solutions to the issues people are facing regarding weather impacts, tariffs, veterinarian medicine, and low commodity prices.
Topics for talks at FSR this year include the risks of transmitting COVID-19 to your animals, the prospects of U.S. agricultural exports abroad, increasing profits from small grains by planting double crops, climate trends, managing cash flow on the farm, farm stress, and rental rates on agricultural land.
To access all prerecorded and livestreamed talks at Farm Science Review, sign up at fsr.osu.edu. A full 2020 Ask the Expert schedule is available at cpb-us-w2.wpmucdn.com/u.osu.edu/dist/9/29991/files/2020/09/2020-FSR-Ask-the-Expert-full-schedule.pdf.
A complete list of the Ask the Expert Session are as follows:
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
The Talk on Friday Avenue
Value Chains in Food and Agriculture
9:30-10:30 a.m.
Keeping Backyard Poultry Healthy
Tim McDermott DVM
10:40-11:00 a.m.
Crop Inputs & Margins: Challenges for this Year and Next
Barry Ward
11:00-11:20 a.m.
Farm Stress-Finding the Sunshine in the Storm
Sarah Noggle
11:20-11:40 a.m.
COVID-19: What are the risks to my animals and to myself?
Scott Kenney
11:40-12:00 p.m.
Weather is Always on my Mind
Aaron Wilson
12:00-12:20 p.m.
How to Get $4 Corn
Ben Brown
12:20-12:40 p.m.
Farm neighbor laws: Can we all just get along?
Peggy Hall
12:40-1:00 p.m.
Prospects for US Exports: Pandemic vs. the Phase 1 Agreement with China
Ian Sheldon
1:00-1:20 p.m.
Increasing Small Grains Profitability with Double Crops
Eric Richer
1:20-1:40 p.m.
Making Sense of the Modeling of Infectious Diseases
Rebecca Garabed VMD
1:40-2:00 p.m.
Ohio Cropland Values & Cash Rents: Is Change Coming?
Barry Ward
2:00-2:20 p.m.
Farm CFO: Doing More Than a Tax Return
Bruce Clevenger
2:20-2:40 p.m.
COVID-19: Impacts on Workers and the Food Supply or Where’s the beef? How COVID-19 is altering animal agriculture
Gustavo Schuenemann
DVM 2:40-3:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Weather is Always on my Mind
Aaron Wilson
10:00-10:20 a.m.
Farming through COVID
Chris Zoller & Dee Jepsen
10:20-10:40 a.m.
Fly Control Issues–Don’t Get Pinkeye!
Jeff Lakritz DVM
10:40-11:00 a.m.
Working Capital-More money going out than coming in, what do I do?
Dianne Shoemaker
11:00-11:20 a.m.
Water Quality and Nutrient Management-Can we make more money and avoid regulation?
Greg LaBarge
11:20-11:40 a.m.
Farm Stress-Finding the Sunshine in the Storm
Sarah Noggle
11:40-12:00 p.m.
Crop Inputs & Margins: Challenges for this Year and Next
Barry Ward
12:00-12:20 p.m.
The Happy ½ Hour on the Economics of Malting Barley in Ohio
Mike Estadt
12:20-12:40 p.m.
Keeping Backyard Poultry Healthy
Tim McDermott DVM
12:40-1:00 p.m.
How to Get $4 Corn
Ben Brown
1:00-1:20 p.m.
COVID-19: What are the risks to my animals and to myself?
Scott Kenney
1:20-1:40 p.m.
Micro Business Data Management
Sid Dasgupta
1:40-2:00 p.m.
Farm neighbor laws: Can we all just get along?
Peggy Hall
2:00-2:20 p.m.
Economics of Parasite Control and Drug Resistance
Antoinette Marsh DVM
2:20-2:40 p.m.
Are you ready for the hearse to arrive?
David Marrison
2:40-3:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 24, 2020
Keeping Horses Healthy: The old gray mare, she ain’t what she used to be
Eric Schroeder DVM
10:00-10:20 a.m.
Making Sense of the Modeling of Infectious Diseases
Rebecca Garabed VMD
10:20-10:40 a.m.
Increasing Small Grains Profitability with Double Crops
Eric Richer
10:40-11:00 a.m.
COVID-19: Impacts on Workers and the Food Supply or Where’s the beef? How COVID-19 is altering animal agriculture
Gustavo Schuenemann, DVM
11:00-11:20 a.m.
Are you ready for the hearse to arrive?
David Marrison
11:20-11:40 a.m.
Working Capital-More money going out than coming in, what do I do?
Dianne Shoemaker
11:40-12:00 p.m.
How to Get $4 Corn
Ben Brown
12:00-12:20 p.m.
Ohio Cropland Values & Cash Rents: Is Change Coming?
Barry Ward
12:20-12:40 p.m.
Weather is Always on my Mind
Aaron Wilson
12:40-1:00 p.m.
Farm neighbor laws: Can we all just get along?
Peggy Hall
1:00-1:20 p.m.
COVID-19: What are the risks to my animals and to myself?
Scott Kenney
1:20-1:40 p.m.
Hay ewe, No hay-No way?
Alejandro Relling
1:40-2:00 p.m. For more information about the Ask the Expert Sessions, contact David Marrison, OSU Extension Educator at marrison.2@osu.edu