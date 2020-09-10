AgCredit awards $10,000 in scholarships to local students

Share Facebook

AgCredit has announced the winners of five $2,000 scholarships awarded through the cooperative’s Joe Leiser Memorial Scholarship program.

Leiser served as the first president and chief executive officer of AgCredit, which is one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders, serving farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners. The annual program recognizes dependent family members of AgCredit voting stockholders who are enrolled in an agriculture-related field of study at a post-secondary educational institution. The cooperative has awarded over $123,000 since the scholarship program began in 1989.

AgCredit congratulates the following students for earning scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year:

Cora Dorman of Licking County is a junior at The Ohio State University, where she is studying agribusiness and applied economics, agricultural communication and agronomy.

Rachael Herring of Wyandot County is a sophomore attending Purdue University, where she is majoring in landscape architecture and agribusiness.

Matthew Roth of Hancock County is a sophomore at The Ohio State University – ATI, where he is studying agri-science education and production agriculture.

Jenna Siegel of Marion County is a junior attending Iowa State University, where she is majoring in agricultural business.

Kacey Wilkerson of Defiance County is a senior at Illinois State University, where she is studying animal industry management and agribusiness.

“We applaud these bright young minds at this critical stage of life’s journey,” said Brian Ricker, AgCredit President and CEO. “Because these students will help determine the future of our nation’s ag industry, all of us at AgCredit are delighted to support them as they complete their studies and move into rewarding careers.”