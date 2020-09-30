Bt on the Chopping Block

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) — In an effort to stave off above-ground insect resistance, the EPA is proposing phasing out many current Bt corn hybrids, as well as some Bt cotton varieties, in the next three-to-five years.
Essentially, all Bt corn hybrids and cotton varieties that don’t include Syngenta’s Vip3A protein, the lone Bt trait on the market without documented insect resistance, are being considered for a national phase-out.
The proposal suggests removing many common and popular Bt-traited corn products, as well as one new rootworm trait package with a unique RNAi mode of action — SmartStax PRO — that hasn’t yet been commercialized.
The phase-out plan, found in EPA’s recent publication, “EPA Draft Proposal to Address Resistance Risks to Lepidopteran Pests of Bt,” is only a proposal for now. EPA is seeking public comment from all stakeholders, including farmers, through Nov. 9, 2020. You can comment here: https://www.regulations.gov/…
Here is a comprehensive list, based on DTN’s analysis of the EPA proposal, of every corn hybrid and cotton variety up for phase-out over the next three-to-five years, organized by their original registrant.
THREE-YEAR CORN PHASE-OUT
PIONEER & DOW AGROSCIENCES (Now under Corteva)
Herculex I; Herculex I Insect Protection
EPA Reg. No.: 68467-2; 29964-3
Bt trait: Cry1F
Herculex XTRA Insect Protection
EPA Reg. No.: 29964-5; 29964-17; 68467-6
Bt Traits: Cry1F + Cry34/35Ab1
PIONEER (Now under Corteva)
Optimum AcreMax l
EPA Reg. No.. 29964-6
Bt Traits: Cry1F + Cry34/35Ab1 seed blend
Optimum TRIsect
EPA Reg. No.: 29964-13
Bt Traits: Cry1F + mCry3A
SYNGENTA
Agrisure CB/LL; Agrisure GT/CB/LL; Agrisure 3010; Agrisure Artesian 3010A
EPA Reg. No.: 67979-1
Bt Trait: Cry1Ab
Agrisure CB/RW; Agrisure 3000GT; Agrisure 3011A
EPA Reg. No.: 67979-8
Bt Traits: Cry1Ab + mCry3A
Attribute Insect Protected Sweet Corn
EPA Reg. No.: 65268-1
Bt Trait: Cry1Ab
MONSANTO (Now under Bayer)
YieldGard Corn Borer
EPA Reg. No.: 524-489
Bt Trait: Cry1Ab
FIVE-YEAR CORN PHASE-OUT
PIONEER (Now under Corteva)
Optimum Intrasect
EPA Reg. No.: 29964-7
Bt Traits: Cry1Ab + Cry1F
Optimum AcreMax Insect Protection
EPA Reg. No.: 29964-12
Bt Traits: Cry1F + Cry1Ab seed blend
Optimum AcreMax Xtra
EPA Reg. No: 29964-11
Bt Traits: Cry1F + Cry1Ab + Cry34/35Ab1 seed blend
Optimum Intrasect Xtra
EPA Reg. No.: 29964-8
Bt Traits: Cry1Ab + Cry1F + Cry34/35Ab1
Optimum Intrasect Xtreme
EPA Reg. No.: 29964-14
Bt Traits: Cry1F + mCry3A + Cry1Ab + Cry34/35Ab1
Optimum AcreMax Xtreme seed blend
EPA Reg. No.: 29964-16
Bt Traits: Cry1F + Cry34/35Ab1 + Cry1Ab + mCry3A seed blend
QROME
EPA Reg. No.: 29964-22
Bt Traits: Cry34/35Ab1 + Cry1F + Cry1Ab + mCry3A
QROME seed blend (RIB)
EPA Reg. No.: 29964-21
Bt Traits: Cry34/35Ab1 + Cry1F + Cry1Ab + mCry3A seed blend
Optimum AcreMax Trisect
EPA Reg. No.: 29964-23
Bt Traits: Cry1F + Cry1Ab + mCry3A seed blend
Optimum Intrasect Trisect
EPA Reg. No.: 29964-24
Bt Traits: Cry1F + Cry1Ab + mCry3A
SYNGENTA
Agrisure 3122
EPA Reg. No.: 67979-17
Bt Traits: Cry1Ab + Cry34/35Ab1 + mCry3A + Cry1F
Agrisure 3122 E-Z Refuge Corn
EPA Reg. No.: 67979-20
Bt Traits: Cry1Ab + Cry34/35Ab1 + mCry3A + Cry1F seed blend
Agrisure Duracade 5122 Refuge Renew; Agrisure Duracade 5122A Refuge Renew
EPA Reg. No.: 67979-24
Bt Traits: Cry1Ab + mCry3A + Cry1F + eCry3.1Ab
Agrisure Duracade 5122 E-Z Refuge; Agrisure Duracade 5122A E-Z Refuge; Agrisure Duracade 5122 Refuge Advanced
EPA Reg. No.: 67979-25
Bt Traits: Cry1Ab + mCry3A + Cry1F + eCry3.1Ab seed blend
Agrisure 3120 E-Z Refuge; Agrisure 3120A E-Z Refuge
EPA Reg. No.: 67979-31
Bt Traits: Cry1Ab + Cry1F seed blend
Agrisure 3120 Refuge Renew; Agrisure 3120A Refuge Renew
EPA Reg. No.: 67979-33
Bt Traits: Cry1Ab + Cry1F
MONSANTO (Now, under Bayer)
Genuity VT Double Pro
EPA Reg. No.: 524-575
Bt Traits: Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2
Genuity VT Double PRO RIB Complete
EPA Reg. No.: 524-597
Bt Traits: Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 seed blend
Genuity VT Triple PRO
EPA Reg. No.: 524-576
Bt Traits: Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 + Cry3Bb1
Genuity VT Triple PRO RIB Complete
EPA Reg. No.: 524-606
Bt Traits: Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 + Cry3Bb1 seed blend
Genuity PowerCore
EPA Reg. No.: 524-585
Bt Traits: Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 + Cry1F
Genuity PowerCore RIB Complete
EPA Reg. No.: 524-612
Bt Traits: Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 + Cry1F seed blend
SmartStax PRO
EPA Reg. No.: 524-632
Bt Traits: Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 + Cry1F + Cry3Bb1 + Cry34/35Ab1 + DvSnf (RNAi trait)
SmartStax PRO RIB Complete
EPA Reg. No.: 524-631
Bt Traits: Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 + Cry1F + Cry3Bb1 + Cry34/35Ab1 + DvSnf (RNAi trait) seed blend
MONSANTO & DOW AGROSCIENCES
Genuity SmartStax; SmartStax
EPA Reg. No.: 524-581; 68567-7
Bt Traits: Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 + Cry1F + Cry3Bb1 + Cry34/35Ab1
Genuity SmartStax RIB Complete; SmartStax Refuge Advanced; Refuge Advanced Powered by SmartStax
EPA Reg. No.: 524-595; 68567-16
Bt Traits: Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 + Cry1F + Cry3Bb1 + Cry34/35Ab1 seed blend
DOW AGROSCIENCES (Now under Corteva)
PowerCore; PowerCore Enlist
EPA Reg. No.: 68467-12
Bt Traits: Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 + Cry1F
SmartStax Enlist Refuge Advanced; SmartStax Refuge Advanced; Refuge Advanced Powered by SmartStax
EPA Reg. No.: 68467-16
Bt Traits: Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 + Cry1F + Cry3Bb1 + Cry34/35Ab1 seed blend
PowerCore Enlist Refuge Advanced; PowerCore Refuge Advanced; Refuge Advanced Powered by PowerCore
EPA Reg. No.: 68467-21
Bt Traits: Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 + Cry1F seed blend
SmartStax PRO Enlist
EPA Reg. No.: 62719-706
Bt Traits: dvSnf7 (RNAi trait) + Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 + Cry1F + Cry3Bb1 + Cry34/35Ab1
SmartStax PRO Enlist Refuge Advanced; SmartStax PRO Refuge Advanced
EPA Reg. No.: 62719-707
Bt Traits: dvSnf7 (RNAi trait) + Cry1A.105/Cry2Ab2 + Cry1F x Cry3Bb1 + Cry34/35Ab1
FIVE-YEAR COTTON PHASE-OUT
Widestrike (developed by Dow Agrosciences, now under Corteva)
EPA Reg. No.: 68467-3
Bt Traits: Cry1F + Cry1Ac
Bollgard II (developed by Monsanto, now under Bayer)
EPA Reg. No.: 524-522
Bt Traits: Cry1Ac + Cry2Ab2
TwinLink (developed by Bayer, now under BASF)
EPA Reg. No.: 264-1096
Bt Traits: Cry1Ab + Cry2Ae
The current owners of most of these traits, Bayer, Syngenta and Corteva, declined to comment on these specific corn hybrid and cotton variety phase-out proposals.
However, Bayer and Syngenta both provided statements saying that they were analyzing the draft and were planning to comment to EPA as a group, via the Agricultural Biotechnology Stewardship Technical Committee (ABSTC).
“We remain committed to working with the EPA on practical approaches for IRM [integrated resistance management] while preserving grower choice and will use the timeframe provided before making any decisions on next steps,” a Syngenta statement emailed to DTN said.
In his statement, Graham Head, head of resistance management at Bayer, echoed that sentiment and added, “The EPA stresses that this is a draft proposal and they are still seeking feedback per the public comment period. Specifically, EPA says it will ‘modify the proposal as appropriate and work with registrants to finalize a new IRM framework for Bt corn and cotton PIP registrations.’”
