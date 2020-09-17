Case IH adds new configurations to seeding and planting portfolios

Share Facebook

Case IH is expanding the lineups of Precision Disk™ 500 series air drills and 2000 series Early Riser® planters with two new configurations. A new single-rank configuration with 15-inch spacing is available for the Precision Disk 500T single disk air drill — an ideal option for soybean seeding and other specialty crops in both no-till and conventional tillage fields. For the 2130 Early Riser stack-fold planter, a new 18-row configuration with 30-inch spacing will help producers cover more acres.

New configuration of Precision Disk 500T single disk air drill

Built on Agronomic Design™ principles, Precision Disk 500 series air drills are known to deliver highly accurate seed placement regardless of tillage, residue or cropping practices to give each plant the best start possible. The new soybean special configuration available for the 500T model offers a single-rank design with a mounted tank, giving producers a simple, yet effective and efficient, seeding solution.

“Even in tough field conditions, the most important job of any air drill is to ensure even and accurate seed placement,” said Trent Nowosad, Case IH marketing manager for seeding equipment. “This new soybean special configuration combines the unmatched accuracy and versatility of our 500T model with a simple, single-rank design, making it an ideal option for soybean and specialty crop producers.”

In addition to delivering accurate seed placement to increase efficiency, Precision Disk 500T air drills feature four-section control to reduce input costs by eliminating seed overlap. Plus, Precision Disk air drills are built rugged to allow producers to seed at higher speeds and spend less time on daily maintenance.

The new single-rank configuration with 15-inch spacing is offered in 30- and 40-foot widths with either a 70- or 100-bu. tank. The Precision Disk 500T model is also equipped with in-cab row unit down-pressure control and a tank-mounted weigh scale for easy calibration and loading.

New configuration of 2130 Early Riser stack-fold planter

Case IH is expanding the lineup of Early Riser planters with a new model configuration of 2130 Early Riser stack-fold planter. The new 18-row configuration with 30-inch spacing delivers the largest configuration available for the 2130 stack-fold model, to provide more capacity and help producers accommodate their farming practices.

“Producers tell us they need larger planters and equipment to help cover more acres and increase productivity during planting season,” said Ken Lehmann, Case IH crop production marketing manager. “We’ve heard from many producers who are interested in controlled traffic and want to match their planting traffic with their sprayer or tillage passes. This new 18-row configuration aims to give them that option and flexibility.”

The 2130 stack-fold model with a mounted three-point hitch is ideal for strip-till and flood irrigation operations, as well as specialty crops (cotton, peanuts, edible beans). The 18-row configuration is now available to order, and retro-fit options are available for producers who own 16-row configurations of the 2130 stack-fold model.

The 18-row, 30-inch configuration is a new addition to the 2130 Early Riser stack-fold planter, which also is available in 12-row, 30-, 36-, 38- or 40-inch spacing, and 16-row, 30-inch spacing configurations. The 2000 series portfolio also includes the 2140 Early Riser pivot-transport planter, available in 23-, 24-, 31- or 32-row configurations with 15-, 20- or 22-inch spacing and a split-row configuration option; 2150 Early Riser front-fold planter, available in 12-, 16- or 24-row, 30-inch configurations; and the 2160 Early Riser large front-fold planter, available in 24-row, 30-inch spacing; 32-row, 30-inch spacing; 36-row 20-, 22- or 30-inch spacing; or 47-row split-row, 15-inch spacing configurations.

Agronomic Design

Because every individual plant counts toward a producer’s bottom line, Case IH equipment is designed with an agronomic focus to help maximize yield potential. Precision Disk air drills and 2000 series Early Riser planters incorporate efficient, innovative design features, such as parallel link assemblies, to deliver highly accurate and consistent seed placement; ideal seed-to-soil contact; and fast, uniform germination.

For more information, contact your local Case IH dealer or visit www.caseih.com.