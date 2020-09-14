Challenges from limited rainfall continue

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

An ongoing increase in precipitation this week continues to slowly work towards reducing the effects of the dry weather that occurred in August, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture increased from 52 percent adequate or surplus last week to 67 percent adequate or surplus this week. Approximately 19 percent of the state was abnormally dry or worse, down from 37 percent last week, according to the most recent Drought Monitor. Average temperatures for the week were approximately 4 degrees above historical normals and the entire state averaged 1.49 inches of precipitation. There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 13.

During the week, farmers harvested silage, made hay, and seeded

cover crops. Soybeans dropping leaves was at 33%, ahead

of the five-year average by 5 percentage points. Corn dough

reached 100%, ahead of the five-year average by 5

percentage points. Alfalfa hay third cutting was at 95%,

ahead of the five-year average by 4 percentage points. Other hay

second cutting reached 100% and other hay third cutting was at 78%. Forty-seven percent of corn was considered good or excellent compared to a five-year average of 54% and 36% of pasture and range was considered good or excellent.

For the rest of this week’s report, click here.