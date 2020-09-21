Crop progress: Crops headed to harvest

Share Facebook

Dry, cool conditions prevailed across most of the state as growers made harvest preparations, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture decreased from 67 percent adequate or surplus last week to 58 percent adequate or surplus this week. Approximately 15 percent of the state was abnormally dry or worse, according to the most recent Drought Monitor. Average temperatures for the week were 4.8 degrees below historical normals and the entire state averaged .13 inches of precipitation. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 21.

During the week, farmers harvested silage and cut hay. Soybeans dropping leaves were at 54 percent, ahead of the five-year average by 6 percentage points. Corn dented was at 89 percent, ahead of the five-year average by 6 percentage points. Alfalfa hay third cutting reached 100 percent, ahead of the five-year average by 4 percentage points. Other hay third cutting was 10 percentage points ahead of the five-year average at 83 percent. Forty-five percent of corn was considered good or excellent compared to a five-year average of 54 percent and 38 percent of pasture and range was considered good or excellent.

Click here to view the full report.