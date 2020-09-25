Dale visits the LG Seeds plot at the Farm Science Review

While this was the week most farmers would have paid a visit to the Farm Science Review, Dale had a chance to catch up with Corey Prosser Ohio Agronomist for LG seeds at their FSR plot. The plot experienced some stress this year like many parts of Ohio. Take a tour of the plot with Dale and Corey as they discuss the value of traits and understanding hybrids that work best on your farm.
