East-MVCTC FFA Career Development Event Teams Complete Judging Season

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter members recently competed in the Ohio FFA State Career Development Events. These teams have been practicing for several months and participated in invitational competitions and practices as much as possible.

The Dairy Cattle Team placed 7th in the state. The team was led by Michael Bair who was 21st, Braden Zekas was 25th, Carter Gilbert was 30th, and Elizabeth Bair was 31st. Additional team members were Makayla Brittain and Keyara Davis. The team took a test, completed a pedigree and sire selection exercise and evaluated four classes of dairy.

The Poultry Evaluation Team placed 7th in the state. The team was led by Braden Zekas who was 14th, Rylee Puthoff was 18th, Sarah Blocher was 43rd, and Leann Vernon was 48th. An additional team member was Ashlee Deaton. The team graded poultry carcasses, evaluated and graded exterior of eggs, placed classes of hens and broilers, and took a test. A special thanks goes to their coach Brad Lokai.

Kendal Staley and Sara Rush competed in the State Equine Management Career Development Event. Staley was 57th and Rush was 60th overall in the state. The team took an online test and identified horse equipment and feedstuffs. They placed six classes of equine and answered questions on the classes.

The Meats Evaluation Team placed 5th in the state and earned a banner for the agriculture classroom. The team was led by Emma Sutherly who placed 9th. Dottie Everett placed 19th and Samuel Sutherly was 21st. Additional team members competing were Braden Zekas, Jillian Niswonger, and Katelynn Dill. They placed retail and wholesale classes, took a knowledge test, and identified retail cuts.

The General Livestock Evaluation Team placed 10th. High individual from Miami East was Chloe Gump who placed 14th in the state. Lauren Wright 44th and Ethan Paulus and Adam Bensman both tied for 96th. Additional team members were Paige Pence, Dustin Winner, Ethan Fine, Trenton Maxson, and Isaac Beal. The team placed classes and answered questions on the animals, took a knowledge test, and completed a market grid exercise.