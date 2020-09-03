Fairs are finding a way: Hardin County

Share Facebook

By Kolt Buchenroth, Ohio Ag Net

The Hardin County Fair is getting ready for their junior fair only show this month and the board is thankful that youth will have the opportunity to exhibit the time, money and hard work they’ve invested in their livestock projects this year.

“We are thankful for the financial support from Ohio Department of Agriculture waiving the matching portion of the facilities improvement grant, the legislature providing financial support for fairs and local support from our county commissioners in the form of the CARES act,” said Corey Ledley, Hardin County Fair board president.

The fair is using the various funding sources to provide the youth an opportunity to show this year, but also to keep the gates open for next year, too.

“We are taking the restrictions very seriously,” Ledley said. “We are utilizing the CARES act funding in to purchase PPE for our exhibitors and to live stream our shows for our community. Additionally, while we have an event one week a year, we have year-round bills and expenses. These funds will ensure that we have a fair for many years to come. Without the funding, we wouldn’t have had a fair.”

The fair’s access will be restricted to the public. Only exhibitors and four support people will be admitted to the grounds for their show’s day. The fair is having a junior fair livestock sale in person.

“Our board’s opinion is that our youth have had so much taken from them this year. We are trying very hard to make sure that this isn’t one of those things,” Ledley said.

The fair’s 36-page health plan is available online at hardincountyfair.org/coronavirus

Editors note: Kolt Buchenroth is also the paid Marketing & Communication Director for the Hardin County Fair.