Feed and Fuel Your Future showcases careers in agriculture through a virtual learning series

Help students find their future career! EducationProjects.org is collaborating with the Ohio Department of Education, GrowNextGen, and Ohio Corn & Wheat to connect science and agriculture careers through a virtual learning series for students.

Presenters will provide live virtual field trips, lessons and career panels each week to help students consider the relevant, abundant STEM careers available in agricultural fields.

Students, parents and teachers can participate throughout this 4-week series to connect science through agriculture and help students find their future career.

Week of Oct 5: Finding Flavor in a Food Science Career

Week of Oct 12: Time to Eat! Careers in Food Production

Week of Oct 19: What’s in Your Water? Careers in Sustainability and Ecosystems

Week of Oct 26: Lots of Tech in the Field: Careers in Technology

Visit the ODE website for more information about these events. Participants must pre-register for the virtual field trips.