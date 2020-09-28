Harvest begins in Ohio

Share Facebook

Dry weather persisted under warmer than normal temperatures last week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 43 percent adequate to surplus by week’s end, down 15 percentage points from the previous week. Approximately 18 percent of the state was abnormally dry or worse, according to the most recent Drought Monitor. Average temperatures for the week were 2.5 degrees above historical normals and the entire State averaged 0.00 inches of precipitation. There were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 27.



Farmers applied manure, harvested wheat, and tilled land during the week. Soybeans dropping leaves was at 75 percent, ahead of the five-year average by 5 percentage points. Soybeans harvested was at 13 percent while soybeans moisture content was also at 13 percent. Corn dented was at 93 percent, ahead of the five-year average by 3 percentage points. Corn mature was at 46 percent and corn moisture content was 24 percent. Alfalfa hay fourth cutting was at 73 percent, ahead of last year by 14 percentage points. Other hay third cutting was 4 percentage points ahead of the five-year average at 85 percent. Forty-nine percent of corn was rated good to excellent compared to the five-year average of 54 percent and 30 percent of pasture and range was rated good to excellent.