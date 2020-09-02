Miami East-MVCTC 2020 September FFA Member of the Month

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The September 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Dottie Everett. She is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Tom and Christa Everett of Fletcher.

Dottie had a successful 2020 Miami County Fair where she exhibited the Reserve Champion Horticulture entry with her green beans. Additionally, she competed in the State FFA Meats Evaluation Career Development Event. Dottie’s Supervised Agricultural Experience program is vegetable production. She operates Dot’s Fresh Produce, a roadside produce stand and markets through social media.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.