Miami East-MVCTC FFA Recognized by National FFA

This is the 20th straight year that the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter will be recognized at the National FFA Convention in their National Chapter Award program. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 National FFA Convention will be held virtually. The chapter will be recognized during one of the broadcasted general sessions of the convention.

The National FFA Organization recently announced the results of the National FFA Evaluations. Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter was selected as a 3-Star National Chapter for the National FFA Chapter Award Program. A 3-star is the highest award a chapter can be recognized for in the National Chapter process. In order to be considered for such an honor, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter had to place in the top 10% in the state of Ohio. In May, the chapter learned that they were in the Top 10 in the state and would have their application forwarded to national evaluations.

The National FFA Chapter Award program recognized FFA chapters for developing and conducting a detailed Program of Activities (POA). These activities and projects provide opportunities for members to achieve in the areas of student, chapter, or community development. Every year, chapters are recognized as having earned a one-, two-, or three-star rating on their National Chapter application.

Michael Bair will be recognized for a being a National Proficiency Finalists. He has placed in the Top 4 in the nation in the area of Poultry Production. Bair started Michael’s Pastured Poultry in which he raises meat chickens and markets them through social media and other outlets. He also has job placement on his family’s organic farm. He will submit a video of his business in order to vie for the title of National Proficiency Winner. He will earn a cash prize, plaque and recognition during the Wednesday, October 28, 7pm nationally broadcast convention session.

Liza Bair, Kylie Blair, and Zach Kronenberger will receive the American FFA Degree. This is an honor that over 4,000 FFA members across the country will accomplish. Their applications were forwarded to the National FFA because they have been a successful leader, been involved in various community service activities, earned at least $10,000 from their Supervised Agricultural Experience program, and been an active member of the FFA.

Additionally, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter is guided by strong leadership provided by the 2020-21 officer team. The team met over the summer in a Summer Officer Session to plan for the upcoming school year and FFA activities. The officers are: President Lauren Wright, Vice President Emma Sutherly, Secretary Carter Gilbert, Treasurer Paige Pence, Reporter Libby Carpenter, Sentinel Adam Bensman, Student Advisor Chloe Gump, Chaplain Isaac Beal, and Historian Samuel Sutherly. Their advisor is Mrs. Marie Carity. The Miami East Ag Ed Program is a satellite program of the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.