Miami East-MVCTC FFA Sponsors Safety Poster Contest

By Libby Carpenter, chapter reporter

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a farm safety poster contest at Miami East Elementary. The competition was coordinated by the Safety Committee and its members, Anna Broerman, Gretchen Stevens, Anthony Putnam, and Jimmy Sutherly.

Students in the second grade were given poster board and had to create a farm safety promotion poster. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows:

Mrs. Patty Gentis – Lexi Bowers

Mrs. Ashley Demmitt – Avery Baker

Mrs. Amanda Riley – Shelby Weaver

Mrs. Tammy Mumford – Alexa Bade

Each student participating received a gift from the FFA Chapter, including candy and a pencil. The first place poster in each homeroom was also awarded special prize. Congratulations to the winners!