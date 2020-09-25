MVCTC Program of the week is Agriculture & Livestock Production

Share Facebook

Englewood, Ohio – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) program of the week for September 21, 2020 is the Agriculture & Livestock Production program.

Agriculture and Livestock Production teaches students about the business of Agriculture. Livestock Selection and Nutrition, Agronomy, and Ag Business are the main courses taught, along with equipment operation and maintenance to give students hands-on experiences to be successful in agriculture careers. This program gives students the opportunity to earn college credits at Sinclair Community College and the 12-point Ohio Agribusiness and Production Systems Certificate.

Students learn:

Business management for agriculture and environmental systems

Livestock Selection and Nutrition, Artificial Insemination and Selection

Agronomic Systems – Soils, Pest Management, Hazardous Materials Management, Plant Nutrition, Harvesting and Storage

Learn to manage a 50-acre grain farm and operate new technology in agriculture, precision guidance systems and operations, precision agriculture equipment, and software

Students in this program also are able to participate in the Advanced Placement Work-Based Learning program, participate in the Career Technical Student Organization FFA, can earn the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) Approved Industry-Ohio Agribusiness Association Agribusiness and Production Systems Certification, and havec college connection opportutnies with Career-Technical Credit Transfer (CT)², Edison State Community College, and Sinclair Community College

To learn more about MVCTC and the program of the week, visit www.mvctc.com/AR where you can explore this program, learn about Work-Based Learning opportunities, college connections, certifications available to earn, and careers in this area.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

