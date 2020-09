Share Facebook

By Kayla Pumphrey, chapter reporter

Norwayne FFA parked cars and sold 50/50 tickets at Bucking Ohio, on August 22. The 50/50 ticket raffle raises money for the chapter, and we raised over $1300. Winkler Tire graciously matched the money raised, earning the chapter over $2600. Norwayne FFA was also the first group to sell tickets this summer. The next Bucking Ohio event is September 19, where FFA members will be parking cars.