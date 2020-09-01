OABA and Ohio’s Country Journal partner to offer Agricultural Career Center

September 1, 2020

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association and Ohio’s Country Journal/Ohio Ag Net are partnering to offer an agriculture industry-focused Career Center. This free resource allows career seekers to explore available positions across Ohio, while allowing agriculture employers to post their open positions.

Through this new partnership, the Agricultural Career Center – formerly the OABA Career Center – will continue to be hosted on OABA’s website and will have a greater impact across the state of Ohio, reaching a larger and broader audience.

Job seekers as well as companies wanting to submit their open positions should visit oaba.net/jobs. Position details can also be emailed to Nicole Volk at nvolk@oaba.net

