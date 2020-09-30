OABA seeking emerging leaders for ninth LAUNCH Class

Share Facebook

Tomorrow’s agribusiness leader will need to be nimble and lead change in addressing workforce pressures, consumer demands, and governmental challenges, all while fostering networks and collaborative work styles. Emerging agribusiness leaders can build their skills through LAUNCH — Leaders Achieving Unexpected New Career Heights — to rise to the challenges and opportunities facing agribusinesses today and tomorrow.

Hosted by the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, in partnership with Shift-ology Communication, the LAUNCH program is geared to help Ohio agribusinesses Elevate People, Elevate Ideas and Elevate the Industry.

The program is designed for emerging leaders with a desire to meet higher level goals than the scope of their current position. The course is designed for leaders with all levels of experience — from entry level to seasoned employees — who seek to rise within their company.

“Agribusinesses continually compete with all industries to recruit and retain the best talent, but there is also a need to invest in those who are already passionate about agriculture,” said Chris Henney, OABA president and CEO. “LAUNCH is an employer’s opportunity to say to their employee ‘I believe in you and you have future desired growth and opportunity in our business.’”

The LAUNCH program consists of two sessions of educational programing, three days each, held in January and February 2021. Program topics and skills practiced include: personal insight, next-level leadership skills and decision making including strategic planning, critical thinking, change management, goal setting and organizational skills; communication and presentation skills; global issues in agriculture; sales and marketing principles; Ohio/regional trends in agribusiness; state and local government; and a personalized capstone project. Other staples of the LAUNCH experience are networking opportunities, webinars and the capstone project.

To participate, individuals must be an employee of an Ohio AgriBusiness Association member company or organization. More information, including session dates and the program application, is available at www.oaba.net/events.