OAC scholarships awarded

Each year, the Ohio Agricultural Council offers up to three $1,500 scholarships annually to Ohio high school seniors who plan to pursue a degree in agriculture and up to three $1,500 scholarships to undergraduate college students from Ohio who are currently pursuing a degree in agriculture.
The OAC is pleased to announce the 2020-21 recipients of the Scholarship Program:
• Rachel Barrett of Rockford
• Cora Dorman of Croton
• Faith Hagelberger of Minster
• Mekenzie Jolliff of Kenton
• Ethan Kaper of Baltimore
• Ryan Patton of Logan
Scholarships are selected based on academic record, leadership qualities, community involvement and responses to application essay questions. Scholarship recipients are also provided a one-year complimentary student membership in OAC.
Scholarship applications for the 2021-22 school year will be available at www.OhioAgCouncil.org in fall 2020. Completed applications must be returned to the Ohio Agricultural Council by February 15, 2021.