Oak Hill FFA competed in Ohio State meats evaluation and technology CDE

By: Abby Lewis, chapter repoter

On August 27, the Oak Hill FFA competed in the Ohio State meats evaluation and technology CDE. The CDE was supposed to be in the spring, but was postponed because of COVID-19. This CDE was taken online with the help of our proctor Ms. Roush. In this CDE we had to identify retail cuts of Beef, Pork and Lamb and then we had to evaluate and place six classes. During the placing classes we had to evaluate beef rounds and beef carcasses, center cut pork loins, fresh hams, ribbed pork carcass, pork carcasses and a class of retail cuts. Our team placed 11th in the state and our top four members are Garrett Huges, Abby Lewis, Mackenzie Lewis, and Caden Adkins. The top member in this competition was Garrett Huges, Garrett was 22nd individual overall. Congratulations to our Meat Judging team members.