Oak Hill FFA competes in Ohio State general livestock CDE

By: Abby Lewis, chapter reporter

On August 27, the Oak Hill FFA Chapter competed in the Ohio State general livestock CDE. This CDE was going to be last spring, but COVID-19 hit. The CDE was held online and what the team had to do was evaluate beef cattle, swine, lambs and goats on the quality of the animal. The team was also evaluated on a market grid, and was asked questions on a class of each species. The team finished the competition with a general knowledge test. The Oak Hill FFA placed 31st in the state. This contest has the highest participation amongst all the FFA CDE contests.. The top four of the team was Tarmron McCain, Garrett Hughes, Mackenzie Lewis, and Hailey Clifton. The top of the team was Tamron McCain with the placement of 44th individually. Congratulations to all who participated in the general livestock judging team.