Oak Hill FFa competes in state poultry competition

By: Abby Lewis, chapter reporter

On August 6, the Oak Hill FFA Chapter competed in the state poultry competition. In this competition the team evaluated laying hens, market broilers and a class of ready to cook carcasses.. The team also had to evaluate bone in and boneless products and find defects in each area. Additionally, the team had to evaluate eggs exterior and interior and grade them accordingly. Our chapters placed in the top 10 in the State. The members that were in the competition were Garrett Hughes, Daniel Baker, Caden Adkins, Austin Campbell, Levi Lyons, and Tarmron McCain. The top person on the team was Garrett Hughes who finished twenty-first overall for individuals.