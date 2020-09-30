OCA BEST adds Buckeye Breeders Series

Share Facebook

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) Beef Exhibitor Show Total (BEST) Program announced important updates and additions to the program, including the creation of the Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS).

The BBS will replace the former Best of the Buckeye Program and will operate in a similar manner, but with increased recognition opportunities for BBS breeders and exhibitors. BBS has been incorporated into the BEST program in its own separate points division and will run throughout the BEST show season. Only registered cattle that were bred by an Ohio breeder are eligible. Crossbreds are not eligible to participate in the BBS.

Beginning with the Scarlet & Gray Midwest Showdown held Jan. 2 and 3, 2021 at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield and continuing at every BEST show throughout the season, cattle entered in the BBS program will have their own separate set of points that will run parallel to the BEST program, like the Novice and Bred & Owned Divisions whose points are a subset of their regular class points. The program will end at the Ohio Beef Expo and will recognize both breeders and exhibitors of the top placing BBS cattle at the OCA BEST Awards Banquet on May 1, 2021. The BBS program will not be a part of the Ohio State Fair.

BEST participants will enter cattle eligible for the BBS through the BEST program’s online nomination and show entry website at no additional cost beyond the $60 per animal BEST nomination fee. Entries for the BBS may be made for eligible cattle at any point throughout the season and BBS points will accrue with their first show. There will no longer be a BBS breeder nomination fee. BBS cattle will be entered by the exhibitor by nominating them for the BEST program at $60 per head.

For cattle to be eligible for BBS points, they must be registered and bred by an Ohio cattleman. ET calves and calves out of purchased bred cows are eligible if they list an Ohio cattleman as the breeder. Please note that if BBS eligible cattle are registered in multiple owners’ names, as-long-as one of the owners listed on the registration paper is from Ohio, the animal is eligible for nomination.

The Ohio Beef Expo BEST Show will feature an additional BBS champion drive following each breed division champion drive. The top two animals from each class will come back immediately following the breed’s final drive to show for the BBS final drive. The judge will pick the top two heifers and steers in each breed division with additional premiums paid to the Champion and Reserve Champion BBS cattle in each division. Breed associations may make additional premium donations to their breed’s BBS cattle. All breed association premium donations will be recognized. BBS placings and points will coincide with the show’s original class placings.

BBS cattle and their breeders will be recognized at every BEST show throughout the season. BBS cattle can still be entered for the last show of the season, the Ohio Beef Expo BEST Show, through the BEST program’s online nomination and show entry website.

As in the past, BBS eligible cattle sold in the 2021 Ohio Beef Expo breed sales can be entered into the BBS points division by making a BEST program nomination and entering the Ohio Beef Expo BEST Show immediately following the sale, providing the new owner is eligible to participate in the BEST program.

Ohio breeders are encouraged to use the Buckeye Breeders Series logo in their sale advertisements and promotions. Visit the OCA website at ohiocattle.org to download the new logo.