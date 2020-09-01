Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 1, 2020

Share Facebook

Slightly better rain potential in our forecast in the near term, and we do see good rain potential the latter part of the 10 day period, if it can hold together.

Today we see some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase. By evening, we will see scattered showers starting to builds into western and NW parts of Ohio. Rains continue to spread east through the overnight, and showers are around all day tomorrow. We also see potential for a few thunderstorms, mostly in south central and SW Ohio. Without thunderstorms, we are looking for a few hundredths to .6″ of rain potential. Thunderstorms in those localized areas could push totals to near 1″ but that will not be widespread. Coverage of rain tonight through tomorrow will be 75% of Ohio. The map below is an update of moisture potential from now through sunset tomorrow night.

Dry Thursday through Sunday. We see sunshine dominating, expect Thursday afternoon when we seen an influx of clouds over southern OH up to I-70. Temps will be slowly warming through this period and into the start of the holiday weekend.

Rains arrive again next Monday for Labor Day. Rain totals will be .1″-.6″ with coverage at 60%. Then after a brief break, showers and storms are back for Tuesday night through next Wednesday. Rain totals can be .25″-1.5″ over 80% of Ohio, with strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday.

Drier weather returns to finish the 10 day window next Thursday and Friday. However, it comes with a much cooler push of air too. Temps may be a bit below normal to finish next week.