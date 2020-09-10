Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 10, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

One threat of rain for Ohio in the next 10 days. Temps stay warm.

We are sunny and warm the rest of this week. Temps today will be comfortable, but humidity values climb a bit tomorrow and especially Saturday. Clouds will begin to increase Saturday afternoon ahead of our next frontal boundary.

Scattered showers develop Saturday evening/overnight and then continue through a large part of Sunday. Rain totals are not as impressive as before, but we will keep potential at a few hundredths to .6″. Honestly the system could end up being to the lower end of that range, but for now we don’t want to remove rain too quickly. The slower passage of the front may lead to some better potential to get in to the upper end of the range, but realistically, it will take a stronger thundershower or storm to really boost totals. the map below shows our latest look at amounts and coverage.

We clear out overnight Sunday night, and then go sunny, warm and dry for all of next week. High pressure is expected to park nearby leading to strong evaporation and drying. We see full sun Monday through Saturday. Even our next system is deteriorating out west a bit, and is not likely to arrive before the end of next weekend.