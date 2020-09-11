Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 11, 2020

Share Facebook

A few tweaks to the forecast this morning. We are bumping rain potential a bit for tomorrow night and Sunday, and introducing a chance of showers for next Thursday late afternoon and evening. Other than that…the forecast is “steady as she goes”.

Today will turn out dry again, with only some clouds to contend with in parts of the state. These clouds are leftover from the mass that lingered over the eastern corn belt yesterday, but in general we are looking at things clearing out. Tomorrow will start with some sun, but clouds increase as moisture moves in from the west and south, coming out of the plains and MO valley. We do not have much concern over moisture right now for your Saturday during daylight hours, but we will see some action Saturday night and Sunday. Temps will be warm today and tomorrow, and humidity levels will be higher.

The moisture that develops Saturday night continues through the day Sunday. Scattered showers will be the calling card for most of the event, but we are boosting rain totals some due to better potential for thunderstorms in a few areas. We are also boosting coverage of rain for the event. Right now we will be looking for rain totals to be .1″-1″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. Most of us will see half an inch or less, but there is better potential for thunderstorm development from central OH down into south central OH, and perhaps spreading west into SW OH. If any area has a shot at the upper end of the precipitation range, it will be in those zones. The map below shows our rain potential for Saturday night through Sunday. All moisture is done and gone by or before sunset Sunday night.

We are fully dry with high pressure in control over the state for Monday through next Thursday morning. Sunshine dominates, and we should see lower humidity. However, temps stay warm, looking to be above normal for the entire stretch.

A new wrinkle this morning develops for next Thursday afternoon and evening. WE see a minor disturbance moving quickly though the region. This has potential to bring a few showers to the state, especially Thursday night, with totals ranging from a few hundredths to half an inch. Coverage will be 60%. More impressive than the moisture will be the air mass change behind the trough. WE are much cooler for next Friday and Saturday. Temps will be below normal. WE warm for Sunday and Monday, the 20th and 21st, but stay rain free.