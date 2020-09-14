Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 14, 2020

Share Facebook

We have taken moisture out of the forecast this morning for later this week, and now look at a 10 day period that is mostly dry. We use the word “mostly” because we still have some minor threats of moisture later this week, but we emphasize “minor”. There is nothing going on for the next 3 days.

Sunny, dry weather dominates today, tomorrow and Wednesday. We see temps near normal today and tomorrow, and we warm some by the time we get to Wednesday. High pressure sits to our north today and moves slowly off to the east tomorrow. This will bring south winds in tomorrow afternoon and Wednesday, facilitating the warm up. Evaporation rates will be strong

For Thursday, we have a system passing by mostly to our south, coming out of the mid Mississippi valley and the low crossing TN and KY. Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms will be seen south of the OH river, but we look for clouds to build into southern OH and we wont rule out a few scattered showers. Right now we don’t think its a big deal, with a few hundredths to a few tenths all that is really likely. However we need to watch the track of the low over KY/TN for any signs of drifting north. Coverage in southern OH will be 50% or less. We see better sunshine potential Thursday farther north, from I-70 northward. There is a cool front that is sliding south and east as the major precipitation stays south..that will create dramatic air mass change for the end of the week, which will honestly be a bigger story than precipitation potential.

Much cooler for Friday and Saturday. The map below shows daytime highs compared to normal for Friday…an impressive cool down. This puts Friday highs in the upper 50s and low 60s over most of the state. We remain cool Saturday but should build on that a little bit. We do still see full sunshine both days to finish the week. We are not concerned about any overnight temps being problematic at this time, but 40s (and some low 40s) are likely. Dry weather continues through Sunday and all of next week. We do not see any solid rain maker moving back toward the area until well into the 11-16 day extended period. This forecast is very conducive to drying down crops and getting going with early harvest.