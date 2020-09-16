Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 16, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Not much new to discuss this morning. We are basically dry through the rest of the week and a large chunk of next week. Temps stay warm today, with south flow, but direct your attention to he northern plains and Upper Midwest, where a cold front is starting to sag through. That front is headed toward us.

As the front comes through tomorrow, we expect more clouds to be around .However, this front is mostly dry, and does not really have a threat of precipitation with it. You may see a sprinkle in one or two spots, but nothing worth really hammering down on right now. We should not see harvest interrupted in many ares, but stems may stay tough longer or get tough sooner. That will be more of an issue from the cooler temps. Behind the front, we expect cooler air to dominate Friday and Saturday. However, we also are revising temp expectations a bit, and don’t think it will be quite as cool as concerns earlier this week….more like 5-8 degrees below normal.

Sunday is sunny, warmer and still dry. WE put together some nice days Monday through Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds, good evaporation and dry down and normal to above normal temps.

Next Thursday is our next chance of rain. A front will be weakening as it arrives, but still may trigger scattered showers for Thursday (24th) with coverage at 60%. We don’t look for any more than a few hundredths to a few tenths, but it will be a bit of moisture at least. The threat leaves quickly.

Behind that front, we go back dry to finish next week and the 10 day period on Friday. Looking upstream, we see a dry pattern extending all the way into the Pacific NW, meaning we see most of the 11-16 day period staying dry. Temps also do not drop off far. Really, the balance of this month will be below normal on precipitation and above normal on temps, even with the cool quick surge to finish this week.