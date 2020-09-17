Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 17, 2020

Share Facebook

Cooler air is on the way to Ohio today. It will be a slow transition over the state, as the front needs to work through from NNW to southeast. But, we will see signs through the day. For one thing, we expect more clouds around today thanks to the front ans air mass change. Moisture is not overly prevalent with this front, but we wont completely rule out a few sprinkles or isolated showers, mostly in NW and western OH through the first part of the day. Rain, if it happens, will be very minor. Most of the state sees a dry frontal passage. Look for times of clouds and sun through the day.

Behind the front tomorrow and Saturday, we are much cooler. The coldest part of the air mass will be in here Saturday morning. However, some of the commentary on our Saturday morning temps has been way over blown on talk of frost and 30s. We DO NOT see that kind of set up at all. See the map of Saturday morning lows below. To be clear, this will be the coldest air we have seen in here since back in April, but we have no concern about frost or widespread 30s. That stays well north. Daytime highs will be cool for sure, but still should be able to stretch into upper 50s and 60s.

Sunday brings stronger south flow, and the beginnings of warming. We end up being sunny and dry from Sunday afternoon through almost all of next week. Our Thursday late rain threat is fizzling. While we wont completely remove a chance of showers Thursday into early Friday, we need to drop potential to 20% or less, and totals to a few hundredths or tenth at best. We may end up removing the rain threat eventually, but for now will leave it in. WE do see significant warming and dry air to our west over the plains to finish the 10 day period next Saturday, and that leads us to remain steadfast in our thoughts of limited rain potential through the end of the month. We are on track to finish September well below normal on precipitation, and above normal on temps, even with the colder air in here tomorrow and Saturday.