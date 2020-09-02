Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 2, 2020

Share Facebook

A little moisture moving across the state today, and then we embark on a drier period for most of the holiday weekend.

Scattered showers today will move through with a threat for a few thunderstorms farther south. However, we are less concerned about thunderstorms this morning, and arguably can say that the best rains are already behind us (back into last night). Rains today will run from a few hundredths to .75″ over 70% of the state, with the higher potential in the southern half of Ohio. Sun will be somewhat limited today, but we have the best chances in the north and northwest areas of the state.

Tomorrow we turn out partly to mostly sunny in northern Ohio, but see another wave of moisture coming into southern Ohio. This is part of a system moving through KY and TN, but it has a northern push that brings showers to areas from I-70 southward, especially tomorrow afternoon. Rain totals can be up to half an inch, but more likely .1″-.3″. Again, areas north of I-70 should stay dry. The map below shows rain potential for today and tomorrow combined.

The entire state is partly to mostly sunny, warm and more humid for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Northern Ohio starts sunny on Labor day with clouds increasing. Monday afternoon showers and storms develop and go into the evening, bringing rain totals from .25″-.75″ to areas from US 30 north. The rest of the state stays partly to mostly sunny for the entire Labor day period. We follow that up with a mix of clouds and sun for Tuesday.

Next Wednesday and Thursday we have a front that works through the eastern corn belt. This front brings scattered showers. The rains are not as impressive this morning vs. yesterday, but the front is still there. WE will call for rain from Wednesday afternoon through midday Thursday, but at this time, we want to be conservative on rain totals, looking for .1″-.7″. With out big thunderstorms, heavier rains may be difficult to come by. Time will tell. In any case, the front is still impressive, because behind it we have potential for a significant cool down. Temps may be below normal to finish out the week next week (Thursday afternoon and especially Friday).