Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 21, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A fully dry week is ahead of us. Sunshine dominates today through Friday. Temps will climb a little each day and we should see excellent dry down and near maximum daily evaporation. Humidity values will be low for daytime hours, but morning dew cycles will be heavy. Temps should be a bit above normal by midweek.

Saturday looks to be a transition day. We should be dry again, but after sun to start, clouds will be on the increase. Moisture lifts up from the southwest Saturday late afternoon and evening. A cold front sweeps in from the NW on Sunday. The two will combine to bring showers and thunderstorms to nearly all of Ohio. The best chance of thunderstorms will be from central to SW Ohio on Sunday, but we will not limit thunderstorm potential to just those areas. Combined rain totals will be .25″-1.5″ with 90% coverage. The map below is a preliminary look at the Saturday night-Sunday period rain set up.

We dry down again for Monday through next Wednesday, but seem to be a little more unsettled. The tropics are very active right now and we think that the remains of a tropical system moving into the northeastern US will back our flow pattern up here early next week, that may lead to more clouds, and the potential for some scattered showers as backside moisture rotates into OH. WE will not be adding any big precipitation yet, but mention it this morning as a “keep your eye on it” kind of scenario. We expect to be making some changes to the forecast for midweek next week over the coming days. Temps will stay normal to above.