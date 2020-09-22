Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 22, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Near term forecast is unchanged this morning. WE are sunny, dry and warm the rest of the week and start of the weekend. As high pressure moves farther east and north today, south winds will boost temps just a bit over what we saw yesterday. Going forward, temps in a normal to slightly above normal range are expected.

Clouds will be on the increase on Saturday, but we end up with a fully dry day again. But on Sunday, a weak frontal boundary is on the way to the state. We are decreasing our moisture potential for Sunday dramatically, but moving potential for bigger rains into Monday. On Sunday, with the cold front passage, we can see a few hundredths to a few tenths over no more than 60% of Ohio.

Low pressure moves across the great lakes to start next week on Monday. The low track is well north of us, over central to northern MI and into Ontario. But, the circulation currently looks large enough to keep thoughts of rain in front of us for the entire day Monday. While we expect this moisture to trend farther north, we will not take it out of our forecast yet. AT this time, we project .25″-.75″ over 80% of Ohio from some point Sunday overnight through Monday. The map below is a new update. The timing of more intense moisture is just pushed back a bit from our forecast yesterday.

Tuesday-Wednesday of next week we see some lingering clouds. While large precipitation threats are not likely in the period, we are not going to be quick to clear everything out and go back to sunny and ry weather either. The main reason is something we hit on yesterday…the remains of some tropical to sub-tropical systems lingering over the NE U.S., backing up the flow pattern over us. One thing is clear, we are headed to cooler temps again for the first half of next week, particularly Tuesday-Wednesday, as we move to slightly below normal levels. This set up leads us to project a slightly delay in harvest progress next week in the wake of the early rain and subsequent sub-optimal drying pattern.