Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 23, 2020

Nearby forecast remains sunny, dry and very suitable for harvest work. Those conditions hold through Saturday. Temps normal to above normal.

Minor trough comes through the eastern corn belt Sunday. Scattered showers look to focus mostly on the northern half to third of the state, north from US 30 northward, where we can see .1″-.5″ and 60% coverage. The rest of the state sees a mix of clouds and sun. Monday may feature clouds and a few lingering showers in central OH, but nothing more than a few hundredths, and a mostly dry day. Our larger rain event continues to get delayed, and still wants to focus more north. Even so, we are keeping showers in for most of Tuesday now, with rain potential at .1″-.7″ and 80% coverage. The heavier action will be north across Lake Erie into Ontario, and back into the thumb of Michigan. The map below shows 3 day rain potential, starting with the hit and miss action Sunday and going through the bigger event Tuesday. This still looks to be enough moisture to bring a slight delay to harvest early next week.

We are drier Wednesday through Friday next week to finish the 10 day period. However, we are also cooler (temps actually look to be below normal), and clouds will park over the top of Ohio. That will lead to slower drying, both of the recently received moisture and morning dew. We may be slow to move back into harvest late next week. The key will likely be sun. If we can bust through the clouds circulating back into the area on north flow, we will be able to dry better. If clouds dominate…it will take a while.

The extended period shows temps climbing again and pushing above normal for the first fill week of October