Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 24, 2020

We are extending the dry forecast into early next week. As we have been subtly suggesting here and on air over the past couple of days, the active precipitation pattern seems to want to skew north. The chance of Sunday moisture now stays north, and benefit with a couple more days of unencumbered harvest. Temps today through Monday will be normal to above normal with no new precipitation. The only asterisks will be far south central and southeast OH, where we may see a few scattered to isolated showers in to start Monday morning, before that action sags to the southeast.

Tuesday of next week we still have some moisture in the forecast. But, the threat of thunderstorms is gone, and the overall moisture is far below what we feared a few days ago. Right now we look for a more northern push to the moisture. Showers from I-70 north on Tuesday will have 70% coverage, but only a few hundredths to .4″ to work with. From I-70 south, we wont rule out moisture, but it really looks like under 20% coverage and only a few hundredths here and there. So, that is a marked improvement. That kind of moisture may kick us out of the field for a few hours to a day, but wont have lasting impact. The map below is a new look at the Tuesday set up.

Wednesday through Friday we see a mix of clouds and sun as the atmosphere looks a little unsettled. While we cant rule out a op up shower or two, we really do not see any direct, dominating kind of moisture in the period. The bigger story will be the drop in temps. By late next week we should see daytime highs below normal. Overnight lows next Friday night into Saturday morning will pressing the low 40s, but we do not expect frost out there at this time.

The extended 11-16 day period looks to have more of the same…mostly dry weather and temps no worse than normal. Prospects for continued harvest look good in the forecast this morning.