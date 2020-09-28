Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 28, 2020

Share Facebook

Rain moves into the state today. Light showers will arrive in western OH later this morning and move across the rest of the state through the overnight. By sunrise tomorrow morning, rain will be done in all areas, shifting east into PA and south into WV. Rain totals from this little event will be .1″-.75″ with coverage at 100% of the state. The map below shows moisture over the state through sunrise tomorrow.

We see a clouds and and some sun, and temps stay near normal for tomorrow and Wednesday. We should see decent evaporation but will likely fall short of maximum evaporation, as temps pull back from the warmth this past weekend.

Thursday a colder air mass starts to work south out of the great lakes. AS this colder air arrives, we cant rule out scattered showers over the northern half of the state. From I-70 north we have to allow for a few hundredths to a few tenths with 50% coverage. South of I-70 we should stay dry Thursday. Then Friday and Saturday will stay cool with temps below normal and plenty of clouds around. Sunshine will be here, but will not dominate. Overnight lows will push into the low 40s, but the cloud cover likely keeps us from getting much colder than that.

Next Sunday clouds increase, and we see our next chance of state wide rain coming overnight Sunday night through next Monday. Rain totals will be from .2″-.6″ over 80% of Ohio as a weak low circulation comes through.

Back to dry weather for the remainder of the 10 day period and the rest of next week, from Tuesday on through Saturday. Temps will warm significantly again, reaching above normal levels next Wednesday through Saturday. Another chance of rain shows up early in the extended 11-16 ay period for Sunday the 11th, and then we swing back to the drier side of things again