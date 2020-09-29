Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 29, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry for the next two days as our frontal boundary has moved east of us. Today we should see partly sunny skies and tomorrow perhaps a few more clouds around in the north. But, at this point no new precipitation coming into the state. IF we can see good sun, combined with a decent breeze, we should see evaporation rates good enough to make a move back into the fields in relatively short order.

Colder air is on the move though. Tomorrow and Thursday, low pressure tracks across MI and the great lakes. Moisture associated with that low stays mostly in MI And Ontario. However, that will be what is responsible for the clouds up north tomorrow. As cold air advances southward Thursday, we have to allow for a few scattered showers to come into our Ohio forecast. From I-70 northward, we will keep an eye out for a few hundredths to a few tenths with no better then 60% coverage. However, clouds will likely be seen over most of the state, as the cold air takes hold.

We are drier again Friday and Saturday, but with below normal temps. Evaporation will be held in check by the cooler temps…so cutting will be somewhat touch and go. However, we don’t have to deal with heavy precipitation ahead of the cold air outbreak.

Warmer air develops Sunday, coming form the south ahead of our next frontal complex. Clouds increase Sunday morning and midday, with rain arriving later afternoon and evening, continuing through the overnight and into Monday midday. Rain totals will be from .1″-.7″ with coverage at 80%. See the map below.

The rest of next week and the 10 day period is dry. We see partly sunny skies arrive Tuesday, and temps will warm significantly through the rest of the week. Well above normal temps are expected the second half of the week over all of Ohio. This will speed evaporation and drying and will return us to a fantastic window for harvest in many areas.

The extended period looks like it should turn out mostly dry too, with no significant fronts exiting the plains. WE see some active moisture moving from the upper Midwest across MI, but it does not look to sag south much at all, at least through mid October. There is a strong likelihood that the cold air to finish this week will be the coldest air we see through October 15.