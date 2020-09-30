Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 30, 2020

Share Facebook

Our forecast remains unchanged in its most basic form. Colder air diving south tomorrow brings a small threat of showers north, then bigger rains potential for Sunday midday through midday Monday. After that, sunny, warm and dry. Here is the break down of the forecast details.

We stay partly sunny and dry today. :Low pressure moving across central Michigan into Ontario will trigger clouds and moisture to the north, and some of those clouds may make it down into far northern OH. However, most of the state should see more sun than clouds today. Tomorrow. Cold air starts to dive southward. That will push the northern clouds and moisture south too. We wont rule out scattered showers in northern OH, from US 30 northward. However, moisture totals will be limited to a few hundredths to a tenth or two, coverage under 50%. We should stay dry tomorrow south of I-70.

Friday and Saturday will be chilly. Temps expected to be well below normal for daytime highs, but clouds around should keep us from having to be too concerned about frost at night. The map below shows morning lows Saturday morning. Clouds will start to thicken overnight Saturday night.

Warmer air builds Sunday morning, but that will be ahead of our next frontal complex. Rain develops Sunday near or slightly ahead of midday in western OH, and then spreads east through the rest of the day and through Monday midday before ending. Rain totals will end up being from .2″-.7″ over 90% of Ohio. However, that may be the last of the rain for a while. The map below shows 24 hour rain potential from midday Sunday through midday Monday.

Clouds break up Monday afternoon and evening. Then we area partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry Tuesday through at least Saturday. The extended 11-16 day forecast period looks to see that continue through the middle of Oct, with the potential for no significant rain through October 15.