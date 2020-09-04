Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 4, 2020

Share Facebook

Dry weather in to finish the week and for the holiday weekend. Sunshine dominates today through Monday. We will watch thunderstorms develop in eastern IA, IL, far northern IN and MI Sunday, but there looks to be little to no threat of any of that making it into our area in that period. Temps will be climbing through the weekend, and will be above normal for Sunday and Monday

Partly sunny skies Tuesday with clouds increasing. We are keeping scattered showers in the forecast for next Tuesday night and Wednesday. Models are still widely divergent on thoughts regarding the system, but we feel there is enough of an air mass change coming that we need to keep some moisture in. Right now we will hold our rain potential at .1″-.6″ with coverage at 70% of the state, the best chances in on Wednesday. See map below. However, with the big differences in data right now, we can say that we expect totals to change as we zero in on the system early next week. We will cool down considerably behind the front, back to slightly below normal levels. However, the big cold that was being pushed by some other forecast outlets, especially for the upper Midwest and western corn belt, will not be coming to fruition

The rest of the 10 day period is mostly dry, with sunshine in control from Thursday through Saturday. Rains are possible with a front arriving next Sunday the 13th. Rain totals can be from a few hundredths to half an inch, and will be dependent on thunderstorms. Temps to finish next week will be warming, and should be near to above normal by next weekend.