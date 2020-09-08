Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 8, 2020

Share Facebook

Rain chances are pretty much over for the week after some hit and miss action back into yesterday and last night. A cold front runs this morning form the northern Great Lakes back into Oklahoma, and precipitation is basically focusing on ares from eastern IA across northern IL, southern WI and all of MI. A little bit of action is into the northern tier counties this morning in IN, and a few little incursions are possible through mid to late morning in far NW OH, but generally, this precipitation threat is missing us to the north and west. Coverage of any kind of rain today will be about 10-15% tops. Generally we end up with a mix of clouds and sun

The rest of this week will be dry. We see partly sunny skies tomorrow, then mostly sunny skies Thursday through Saturday. Clouds will increase Saturday evening. Temps will be normal to above normal for this time of year, and we see plenty of net drying for the period with high evaporation rates.

A front arrives for the latter part of the weekend. showers move through Ohio for Sunday with rain totals of .25″-1″ and coverage of 90%. This will likely be the best rain potential in the next 10 days. The map below shows early thoughts of rain totals. All action is done by shortly after midnight.

Next week swings aback to a statewide dry pattern again. Sunny skies dominate Monday through Thursday with temps back to normal and above normal levels. Humidity levels will be higher with good south flow. However, we have no significant rain maker likely until late in the week, perhaps Friday afternoon, coming out of the lower OH River Valley and in to southern Ohio. Coverage looks to be under 50%.