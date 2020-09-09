Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 9, 2020

Share Facebook

No change in the forecast this morning. We should be dry in all areas of the state through the rest of this week. Sunshine dominates today through Saturday with temps near to above normal. Humidity values should relax a bit here the next couple of days before climbing late in the week and this weekend.

Clouds increase late Saturday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms arrive after midnight Saturday night and will be around through Sunday. Rain totals still look to be in a .25″-1″ range with coverage at 80% of the state at least. This will likely be our best rain chance in the next 10 days. The map below shows updated potential for the end of weekend event.

Behind that front, we move back to sunny, dry weather for next Monday through Thursday. Temps will be near normal. WE do see a strong frontal complex developing to our west at the end of the 10 day window, meaning we likely see scattered showers and storm arriving next Friday, the 18th. Rain potential there to finish the week will be at .25″-.75″ with coverage at 75%. We want to see that system develop a bit further before we get too ramped up on rain going into the extended period.

The rest of our extended 11-16 day forecast is back to mostly dry weather. Temps remain above normal through at least the 25th. This pattern shows little to no threat of delaying harvest on a large scale.