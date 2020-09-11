Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation invites students to apply for college scholarships

Share Facebook

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) is offering several college scholarships for students involved in the beef industry. These scholarships are administered through OCF in conjunction with the following organizations and individuals.

Tagged for Greatness

Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to college students enrolled in an agricultural program or graduating high school seniors who plan to study agriculture at a college or university. These scholarships are made possible by the sale of Ohio’s beef specialty license plates.

Cattlemen’s Country Club

Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to college students enrolled in a two-year or four-year program or graduating high school seniors who plans to attend a college or university majoring in an agricultural or non-agricultural program. These scholarships are made possible by proceeds from the beef putt-putt golf course at the Ohio State Fair.

Saltwell Expo Scholarship

One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a college student who is enrolled in an agricultural program or a graduating high school senior who plans to study agriculture at a college or university. This scholarship is sponsored by Saltwell Western Store, owned by Jay and Sally Puzacke and the Ohio Beef Expo. The scholarship is funded by a percentage of sales from the official line of Expo clothing sold through Saltwell’s trade show booth at the Ohio Beef Expo.

Noah Cox Memorial Scholarship

One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a college student who is enrolled in a two-year or four-year program or a graduating high school senior who plans to attend a college or university majoring in an agricultural or non-agricultural program. This scholarship was created in honor of Noah Cox who passed away in May 2017.

Cattlemen’s Gala Scholarship

Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to college students who are enrolled in an agricultural program or graduating high school seniors who plans to study agriculture at a college or university. This scholarship is made possible by the annual Cattlemen’s Gala Celebration and Fundraiser.

Interested students are encouraged to fill out the scholarship application at ohiocattle.org/foundation/scholarships by October 31, 2020. Please contact the OCF office at (614) 873-6736 or cattle@ohiocattle.org with any questions.