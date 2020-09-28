Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 173 | Here Comes Harvest

Share Facebook

Matt, Dusty, and Kolt host this weeks podcast with guest, John Linder. John will be installed as the president of the National Corn Growers Association on Thursday. Interviews this week include two of the between the rows farmers, Charlie Kail and Jake Heilman, as they begin their harvest. Dave Russell includes an interview with Ray Lello from Bayer, and he talks about their new fungicide products. We wish farmers across the state of Ohio the best of luck during harvest!