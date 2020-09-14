Soil moisture and 2020 corn

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Matt Reese

Ohio’s corn crop has faced everything from a little too wet to hot and dry this growing season and evidence of those challenges is likely going to be showing up in some fields during harvest, said Brad Miller, technical agronomist for DEKALB Asgrow.

“This spring we had some wet conditions after planting that persisted. The good news is that many of the places that were unable to plant last year were able to get a nice, early start and got their acres planted. In some of those instances, though, wet ground conditions persisted after planting which led to some stand establishment issues,” Miller said. “We have had some dry conditions through July, and for corn planted a little too wet, those root systems could be compromised. That may impact yield potential.”

High temperatures and long stretches with limited rainfall in July also set some fields up for pollination challenges.

Miller said that through most of July, foliar disease pressure was low due to warm, dry weather. Northern corn leaf blight and gray leaf spot began to show up in the later part of July, he said, which is an added stress on top of drought conditions. “DEKALB Disease Shield products provide above average tolerance to these foliar diseases, including anthracnose stalk rot, Goss’s wilt and southern rust,” he said.

Until harvest, Miller encourages farmers in Ohio to see how the 2020 corn crop fared at DEKALB Asgrow research locations in self-guided or virtual tours. New corn and soybean technology will be on display.”

“We have a research farm in Conover in Shelby County. We typically have dealer training events and grower events where customers can come in and look at the new lineup of corn and soybeans in a lot of different agronomic demonstrations. This year we set up the farm for self-guided tours where you can come in with small groups. We have codes on our signs you can scan with your phone and that provides you with a quick summary of the products, benefits and product placement recommendations.”

There are online opportunities as well.

“If you cannot visit the farm, you can also take virtual tours through our Facebook page. Those signs will be up right until harvest,” Miller said. “There is also an opportunity to look at plots in Perrysburg at our Technology Development farm.”

Contact your local DEKALB/Asgrow dealer to learn more, and visit facebook.com/dkas.Ohio/ .

This article was contributed by Ohio’s Country Journal for DEKALB.